With incomparable sadness we have learned that David Lynch, in his time perhaps the greatest living filmmaker, has died at 78.

Few artists have ever contributed more to their chosen medium, which is of course to say nothing of Lynch’s achievements in painting, music, or really whatever else he ventured towards. The corpus he leaves behind is almost too vast to comprehend, but––as an artist who infiltrated, adapted to, reshaped, and still fought against systems––there should have been more to come.

Speaking with him in 2022 remains an undue honor, one I’m still uncertain I even lived up to, but the kindness he exhibited therein has never left me. I echo his parting words: “Well, you know, keep up the good work. Good luck catching ideas. And let’s hope for the best in the world.”