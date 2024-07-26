On what would’ve been Stanley Kubrick’s 96th birthday, his estate’s afforded us a gift: streaming for free is Shine On – The Forgotten Shining Location, a Paul King-directed and Michael Sheen-narrated documentary that looks at the final surviving set from his horror landmark and features interviews with Jan Harlan, Katharina Kubrick, and art director Les Tompkins.

With that stated, promotion time: we’re screening a 35mm print of Eyes Wide Shut at the Roxy Cinema between August 3—6 with our friends from Chapo Trap House‘s Movie Mindset, and a discounted $12 ticket offered with mention of our program at the box office. To celebrate, watch an extended talk with Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, and Harlan circa the film’s release, along with a documentary about the film’s making.

Here’s a synopsis for Shine On: “Relive the story of how Stanley Kubrick took over Elstree Studios for a whole year whilst making his iconic film, The Shining. Now, nearly 45 years since its release, and all remanence of the Overlook Hotel’s sets thought to have been destroyed, one last filming site remains at the infamous studios. The Shining’s Executive Producer Jan Harlan, Art Director Les Tomkins and Stanley’s daughter Katharina Kubrick, assigned the role of Location’s Researcher on the film, revisit the studio locations and share their memories about a film frequently voted the best horror film of all time. ”

Find the new documentary below: