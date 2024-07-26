Likely the world doesn’t have enough neon-tinged, French-Belgian neo-noirs, making welcome the arrival of The Other Laurens. Claude Schmitz’s 2023 Directors’ Fortnight premiere has been acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures for a U.S. release, and ahead of the film’s August 23 theatrical debut in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas and August 27 VOD premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively debut its trailer.

Here’s the short and sweet synopsis: “A down on his luck private investigator is dragged into a criminal underworld after he is mistaken for his shady twin brother in this absurdist comedy.”

“To me, true freedom lies in the fact of freeing oneself from the boundaries that are specific to genres,” notes the director. “I seek to make a transgender cinema. I think that everything that is ‘trans’ is the future. On all these questions, cinema remains – or has become – very conservative. Let’s get out of the categories, the genres, the registers… let’s propose free and baroque forms like Shakespeare did in his time with his theater. Tragedy rubbed shoulders with comedy, the sublime with the trivial, fiction with reality, the plays proposed digressions, breaks, setbacks, accelerations, etc. The future of our stories is in Shakespeare. His work is deeply hybrid and transgressive. And for good reason, even today, no one knows the true identity of Shakespeare…”

Find the preview below: