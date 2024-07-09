We have a late addition to the movie calendar this month. Mothers’ Instinct, the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, brings together Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. Now, following a recent U.K. release, NEON has announced a U.S. release beginning on July 26, followed by a digital debut on August 13. Ahead of a release, the new trailer has now arrived.

A remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 French-language psychological thriller, the Sarah Conradt-scripted film follows the friendship of two 1960s housewives that rapidly deteriorates after a tragedy. Also starring Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Caroline Lagerfelt, cinematography comes from, of course, Delhomme himself.

Alistair Ryder said in his review, “It wouldn’t take much to convince an unsuspecting audience member that Mothers’ Instinct is the latest dispatch from the Don’t Worry Darling cinematic universe. The directorial debut of cinematographer Benoît Delhomme initially appears to be a surface-level rendering of a bygone era, a vaguely defined late 1950s or early 1960s, in which the women are talked out of career prospects and encouraged to stay at home to be wives and mothers, first and foremost, kept at a distance from their husbands’ lives. But, of course, nefarious secrets are discovered to be closer to home and far lower in concept within this stylish melodrama, which hews far closer to the “women’s pictures” of the period depicted in both style and substance than the campier thriller it’s being presented as––though those looking for the latter will still get what they ordered courtesy of Anne Hathaway’s brilliantly rendered turn as grieving mother Céline.”

See the trailer below.