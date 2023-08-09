One film we’ve been waiting to see pop up on the fall festival circuit is Monsters’ Instinct, the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, who has worked with Tsai Ming-liang, Anton Corbijn, John Hillcoat, Julian Schnabel, Anthony Minghella, Tran Anh Hung, and more. Led by Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, the Greek distributor Spentzos Film has now unveiled the first trailer though the U.S. release from NEON has yet to be announced.

A remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 French-language psychological thriller, the Sarah Conradt-scripted film follows the friendship of two 1960s housewives that rapidly deteriorates after a tragedy. Also starring Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Caroline Lagerfelt, cinematography comes from, of course, Delhomme himself.

“Annie and I, we have a lot of fun in that movie. And it’s a throwback to another… I like to think of it like a little bit of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” Chastain told IndieWire earlier this year. “Of course it’s a different kind of film, but it’s this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this… the tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”

Hopefully we’ll get news of a festival premiere soon and in the meantime, one can see the first trailer below.