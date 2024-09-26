NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center
NYFF Revivals begins with films by Robert Bresson, Marguerite Duras, Clive Barker, and more.

Film Forum
As The Devil, Probably continues in a new restoration, Lancelot du lac starts; Stand By Me screens on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art
career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives
Robert Beavers retrospective begins.

Roxy Cinema
Gloria plays Friday and Saturday, while prints of Opening Night and Minnie and Moskowitz also screen; Deep Red shows Friday; experimental shorts and City Dudes play on Saturday; Frederick Wiseman’s High School II screens on 16mm this Sunday, while Puzzle of a Downfall Child plays on 35mm.

BAM
Chantal Akerman’s Toute une nuit continues playing in a 4K restoration; The Long Walk Home screens on Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image
A retrospective of first-person documentaries continues; X: The Man with the X-ray Eyes screens on Saturday.

IFC Center
Both Tetsuo films play in a cyberpunk series; The Talented Mr. Ripley screens daily; the black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat continues, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, TexasThe WarriorsTwister, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play late.

Metrograph
Week EndFox and His FriendsMargin Call, Disclosure, and Flight of the Red Balloon show on 35mm; In Her Skin and a series programmed by Nathaniel Mary Quinn start; the Mark Lee Ping-bing series, Rabbit on the MoonWe Want Moore, and Under My Thumb continue.

