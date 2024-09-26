NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
NYFF Revivals begins with films by Robert Bresson, Marguerite Duras, Clive Barker, and more.
Film Forum
As The Devil, Probably continues in a new restoration, Lancelot du lac starts; Stand By Me screens on Sunday.
Museum of Modern Art
A career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective continues.
Anthology Film Archives
A Robert Beavers retrospective begins.
Roxy Cinema
Gloria plays Friday and Saturday, while prints of Opening Night and Minnie and Moskowitz also screen; Deep Red shows Friday; experimental shorts and City Dudes play on Saturday; Frederick Wiseman’s High School II screens on 16mm this Sunday, while Puzzle of a Downfall Child plays on 35mm.
BAM
Chantal Akerman’s Toute une nuit continues playing in a 4K restoration; The Long Walk Home screens on Friday.
Museum of the Moving Image
A retrospective of first-person documentaries continues; X: The Man with the X-ray Eyes screens on Saturday.
IFC Center
Both Tetsuo films play in a cyberpunk series; The Talented Mr. Ripley screens daily; the black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat continues, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas; The Warriors, Twister, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play late.
Metrograph
Week End, Fox and His Friends, Margin Call, Disclosure, and Flight of the Red Balloon show on 35mm; In Her Skin and a series programmed by Nathaniel Mary Quinn start; the Mark Lee Ping-bing series, Rabbit on the Moon, We Want Moore, and Under My Thumb continue.