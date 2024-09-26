Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language The Room Next Door, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, took Venice Film Festival by storm, picking up the festival’s top honors with the Golden Lion. It’s next headed to New York Film Festival as their Centerpiece selection, followed by a December 20 release from Sony Pictures Classics, and now a new trailer has arrived for the adaptation of Sigrid Nunez’s What Are You Going Through, featuring cinematography by Eduard Grau (A Single Man).

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “Speaking as someone who strayed from the Almodóvar flock some films ago, The Room Next Door presents a welcome surprise. His recent output of shorts and medium-length films (Strange Way of Life and The Human Voice) pointed towards a director paring down in all the wrong ways. The Room Next Door is the other kind, the closest he’s come to an exercise in late style: it’s succinct, light on its feet, totally earnest, and––in spite of some indulgent conversations on art and writing––never feels like it’s trying too hard. Would an artist who felt they still had something to prove write a scene like the one in which Martha stares out the window of her hospital room, quoting Joyce while pink snowflakes gently fall over the Manhattan skyline? That the sequence works is as much a testament to the strength of the performances (watch out for Moore’s close-up in the scene, a real classic of the genre) as it is to the director’s conviction.”

See the trailer below.