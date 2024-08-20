We’re now just a short time away from the world premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature at Venice Film Festival. The Room Next Door, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, will then head to Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival followed by a December 20 release from Sony Pictures Classics. Ahead of the premiere, the first teaser trailer for the adaptation of Sigrid Nunez’s What Are You Going Through has arrived, featuring cinematography by Eduard Grau (A Single Man).

Here’s the NYFF synopsis: “Ingrid (Julianne Moore), a best-selling writer, rekindles her relationship with her friend Martha (Tilda Swinton), a war journalist with whom she has lost touch for a number of years. The two women immerse themselves in their pasts, sharing memories, anecdotes, art, movies—yet Martha has a request that will test their newly strengthened bond. Pedro Almodóvar’s finely sculpted drama, his first English-language feature, is the unmistakable work of a master filmmaker, a hushed and humane portrayal of the beauty of life and the inevitability of death, graced with incandescent performances by Moore and Swinton that tap the very essence of being. Adapting Sigrid Nunez’s treasure of a novel, What Are You Going Through, Almodóvar has exquisitely reframed his career-long fascination with the lives of women for an American vernacular, capturing Manhattan and upstate New York with enraptured affection.”

See the teaser below.