MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, including an exciting lineup of notable new releases: Bertrand Bonello’s Coma (along with Nocturama), Julia Loktev’s The Loneliest Planet (as her newest film premieres at the New York Film Festival), Martin Rejtman’s The Practice alongside his previous features, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, and more.

As David Katz said in his review from 2022’s Berlinale, “Coma is anything but a navel-gazing work, and more one of imaginative empathy. It is not Being Bertrand Bonello, but addressed to and concerning a person of a far-removed generation and gender: his teenage daughter Anna. Some amusing early interactions with pop culture, especially music, come from this cross-generational conversation: ‘turn that garbage off’ et al. But Bonello looks at the Zoomer state of mind, as he does for much else of importance, and has cutting, perceptive and troubling things to say.”

October 1st

Silvia Prieto, directed by Martin Rejtman | Humor and Melancholy: The Cinema of Martin Rejtman

Rapado, directed by Martin Rejtman | Humor and Melancholy: The Cinema of Martin Rejtman

The Magic Gloves, directed by Martin Rejtman | Humor and Melancholy: The Cinema of Martin Rejtman

Shakti, directed by Martin Rejtman | Humor and Melancholy: The Cinema of Martin Rejtman

The Babadook, directed by Jennifer Kent | The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance

The Nightingale, directed by Jennifer Kent | The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance

Knives and Skin, directed by Jennifer Reeder | The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance

Goodnight Mommy, directed by Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala | The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance

Nocturama, directed by Bertrand Bonello | Time Out of Mind: Four by Betrand Bonello

Swallow, directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Falcon Lake, directed by Charlotte Le Bon

Bloodiest, directed by Jean-Pierre Bekolo

The Blue Room, directed by Mathieu Amalric

The Loneliest Planet, directed by Julia Loktev



October 4th

A Place Without Fear, directed by Susanne Deeken | Brief Encounters

The Practice, directed by Martín Rejtman | Latest & Greatest