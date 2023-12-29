No reasonably intelligent person imagines an artist’s statement about the horrors in Gaza would, in fact, end those horrors, but there are always limits to what one can take and hopes for what one could do. It might even be said that, as observers of the world and human behavior, filmmakers are especially inclined to recoil. When I interviewed Pedro Costa last month he spoke, unprompted, of a situation that’s only grown worse: “It’s very clear that we cannot stand images anymore. I can’t. I can’t. The images of the world for me [Exhales] I can’t. I turn my eyes, and I’m sure you do the same. It’s unbearable.” When I spoke with Anthony Dod Mantle a couple of weeks later it, again, emerged––vis-a-vis The Zone of Interest, whose own cinematographer alluded to it the next day. It’s difficult being a person in the world, artist or otherwise, and not encounter some detail about the mass killing; it’s almost impossible to really see what’s happening without a pit-of-your-stomach sensation.

Thus it’s worth commending this list of luminaries, all with something to lose and someone to alienate, who’ve issued a collective demand for ceasefire in Libération. Among them are Claire Denis, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Christian Petzold, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Jia Zhangke, Claire Simon, Ira Sachs, and Víctor Erice––all of whom have recently premiered or are soon to debut films in environments and for entities that have been tense, if not outright hostile, to such stances.

As their (translated) statement says:

“The terrible violence of October 7 plunged Israelis and Palestinians into a new episode of killing and cruelty. What is currently taking place in Gaza is a massacre of extreme proportions, which is killing thousands of women and children and destroying the minimum conditions of survival for an entire people. We demand an immediate end to the bombings on Gaza, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and material resources demanded by all international organizations and the release of the hostages.”

Full list below:

Nadav Lapid

Pedro Costa

Aki Kaurismäki

Wang Bing

Béla Tarr

Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Víctor Erice

Radu Jude

Abderrahmane Sissako

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Walter Salles

Claire Denis

Robert Guédiguian

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Laurent Cantet

Claire Simon

Cédric Kahn

André Téchiné

Corneliu Porumboiu

Jia Zhangke

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Anand Patwardhan

Ira Sachs

Nobuhiro Suwa

Arthur Harari

Philippe Faucon

Patricia Mazuy

Rithy Panh

Lav Diaz

Christian Petzold