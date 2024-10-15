It’s October, which means Criterion’s already thinking about 2025. Their new year auspiciously starts with a 4K UHD release of Jean Eustache’s magnum opus The Mother and the Whore, featuring a new interview with Françoise Lebrun and a new conversation with filmmaker Jean-Pierre Gorin and writer Rachel Kushner.

Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo and Sanjuro get 4K UHD upgrades in a two-film set, while Anthony Mann’s Jimmy Stewart-led western Winchester ’73 also gets a 4K UHD release alongside Stephen Frears’ The Grifters and Richard Pryor’s Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.

Find cover art in the slideshow below and more details at Criterion.

No more articles