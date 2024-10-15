It’s October, which means Criterion’s already thinking about 2025. Their new year auspiciously starts with a 4K UHD release of Jean Eustache’s magnum opus The Mother and the Whore, featuring a new interview with Françoise Lebrun and a new conversation with filmmaker Jean-Pierre Gorin and writer Rachel Kushner.

Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo and Sanjuro get 4K UHD upgrades in a two-film set, while Anthony Mann’s Jimmy Stewart-led western Winchester ’73 also gets a 4K UHD release alongside Stephen Frears’ The Grifters and Richard Pryor’s Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.

Find cover art in the slideshow below and more details at Criterion.