While Aardman creations Wallace and Gromit have seen their universe expanded with Shaun the Sheep films and even videogames, they haven’t been prominent in a proper feature film since 2005’s The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. That is now about to change some two decades later with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, a stop-motion adventure directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, with voice acting from Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry. Set for an AFI Fest premiere on October 27, an awards-qualifying run in December, and a Netflix release on January 3, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Aardman’s four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

See the trailer below.