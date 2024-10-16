Every year is a good year to admire Kiyoshi Kurosawa, whose filmography runs far and deep enough to essentially guarantee you’ve yet to discover something wondrous. 2024 is of particular note, though: it’s brought Cloud, a thrilling detour into action cinema; the French-language remake of his essential Serpent’s Path; and Chime, which spends its fleet 50 minutes hitting every key note of his greatest projects sans one dull step.

Kurosawa appeared at this year’s Beyond Fest, where he took time from presenting 2024’s trio to speak with me, via Zoom, on the subjects of prolificacy, pride, and resurrecting an elder form of filmmaking.

Thanks to Junko Goda for providing interpretation.

The Film Stage: I’ve seen two of the three films you made this year––Cloud and Chime. You work at a frequent pace––one pleasure of loving your cinema is that there’s always so much of it––but there are certain years in your career that prove especially productive; 2024 is one such, with two features and a 50-minute featurette. I wonder if it’s just practical circumstance of when you can work, or if there’s a particular inspiration that characterizes these times.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa: So I would probably lean on the side of it being a coincidence. I’ve been shooting three films in the last year, and actually a lot of the pre-production on those three films started five years ago. A lot of it was circumstantial, with COVID and schedules going very wacky for a while. But I would have to say that when I was shooting those three, it was probably the busiest year I’ve had in my entire career. Now, if there was no script it usually takes a longer process. But because the scripts were more or less there and ready to go, it was just about shooting them. That also contributed to the timing.

Film productions are so many hours in a day, so much work. How do you maintain stamina, focus, and inspiration on a day-by-day basis?

Personally, it’s not very hard for me to get through the long days and maintain my stamina and focus. I don’t know what other directors experience––it’s hard to compare––but for those who are aware of how we shoot in Japan, yeah, I guess people have commented that I shoot quickly, I edit quickly. Maybe other people are just slow. Generally I do work with a very speedy flow. And also my cast and crew: they’re very talented and very experienced, so they can keep up with the pace.

Especially if you’re aware of what budgets are like in Japan compared to the U.S., they’re like a fraction. Most of the time I end up finishing my shoot in four weeks. Cloud was four weeks; Chime, five days; Serpent’s Path was five weeks. So it is finite; it’s not going on forever. You already know when you’re going to end, so I feel like it’s not that much of a long period of time to be working that hard. I personally think that someone who just works for a big corporation, who has a nine-to-five job––they’ve got it worse than me.