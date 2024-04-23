What a pleasure it is to see Kiyoshi Kurosawa in his Hong Sangsoo period. The typically prolific filmmaker is having an especially verdant 2024: his medium-length Chime debuted at Berlinale to strong notices; Serpent’s Path, a remake of his 1998 feature, opens in France this June; and September 27 brings the Japanese release of a new horror feature, Cloud. Ahead of this, there’s a 30-second preview and two posters.

As previously reported, Cloud stars The Boy and the Heron‘s Masaki Suda as Ryosuke Yoshii, “an enigmatic young man who tries to make money by reselling shrewdly obtained goods on the internet under the pseudonym ‘Ratel.'” Kurosawa expanded upon this by saying,

“In the obscure corners of modern-day Japan, violent incidents sometimes occur for seemingly no reason whatsoever. When the causes are investigated, it becomes apparent that a system of sorts exists through which petty grudges and frustrations are accumulated and blown out of proportion by the internet. I wondered if such a phenomenon would serve as subject matter for an action film and began developing this project.”

He added, “The protagonist is an extremely average man who, through his small-time moneymaking schemes, desires to gain even the slightest advantage over others. In this story, he carelessly incurs the ire of those around him, and ultimately finds himself dragged into a deadly battle with his life on the line.”

Find preview and posters below: