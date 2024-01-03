Few directors loom over 2024 like Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who’s expected to debut two films these next twelve months. We just learned of Chime, a genre-bending Japanese feature, and for some time have anticipated Serpent’s Path, a remake of his (fantastic) 1998 horror thriller that’s set to star Damien Bonnard (Asteroid City, Staying Vertical) and Ko Shibasaki (The Boy and the Heron). Today brings a major update courtesy the financier Tax Shelter, who’ve shared three stills featuring Mathieu Amalric (previously of Kurosawa’s Daguerrotype) and Claire Denis regular Grégoire Colin, while further digging has revealed the involvement of Michaël Vander-Meiren.

Though it had been reported this new Serpent’s Path (perhaps officially subtitled La vengeance du serpent) would be female-led, Tax Shelter’s synopsis suggests familiar details: a father’s (Bonnard) quest for revenge aided by psychiatrist (Shibasaki). Room for expansion and change could be read into this one paragraph, even if the listed 90-minute runtime would only make a five-minute difference from 1998.

You can find it and the stills below as we await word of a premiere: