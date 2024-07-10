Returning with his first film since 2019’s The Goldfinch, Brooklyn director John Crowley’s drama We Live in Time pairs Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in a decade-spanning romance. Recently announced for a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of an October 11 release, A24 has now debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

See the trailer below.