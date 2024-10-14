For the 550th episode of The Film Stage Show, Brian Roan and Robyn Bahr have a major announcement: after over 12 years, hundreds and hundreds of guests, and thousand-plus hours of discussions, The Film Stage Show is coming to an end. We bid farewell with a discussion of a film in the works decades before the podcast began: Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Thank you to all of our dedicated listeners! The Slack channel will still continue and be sure to follow Brian Roan and Robyn Bahr on their future movie-going adventures. If you don’t subscribe yet, The B-Side: A Film Stage Podcast will continue and you can learn more here.

The Film Stage Show is supported by MUBI, a curated streaming service showcasing exceptional films from around the globe. Every day, MUBI premieres a new film. Whether it’s a timeless classic, a cult favorite, or an acclaimed masterpiece — it’s guaranteed to be either a movie you’ve been dying to see or one you’ve never heard of before and there will always be something new to discover. Try it for free for 30 days at mubi.com/filmstage.

Subscribe below:

Support The Film Stage Show on Patreon. E-mail us or follow on Twitter to share any questions or comments.