Welcome to a new episode from The Film Stage! It’s not The Film Stage Show. It’s not The B-Side! It’s something else! It’s a Box Office Bonanza from The Film Stage! Here we talk about random box office weekends and where they fit into our lives. The movies, the memories! This episode features Dan Mecca, Conor O’Donnell, Mitchell Beaupre, Jordan Raup, and Ross Bratin.

The box office weekend in question is January 14th, 2005. The number one movie in the country was the Samuel L. Jackson basketball picture Coach Carter. The number five movie was the superhero dud Elektra. There’s also the little-seen indie A Love Song for Bobby Long. The Flight of the Phoenix remake was still on the board. Racing Stripes was about to hold really well for a few weeks. Way down is Blade: Trinity, in its sixth week. We discuss those reports of troubles between Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds on set. Made all the more interesting with Deadpool & Wolverine out in the world. There’s also some earnest chatter about the television show Suits.

Perhaps most interesting this weekend is White Noise. It’s surprising box office success – despite its January release date and bad reviews – changed the January month strategy for Hollywood studios. We also talk a little about the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and an earnest discussion about Jon Watts and if he is, in fact, a real human being.

Enjoy this episode and suggest other interesting box office weekends to cover in the future!