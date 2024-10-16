After getting sucked into the Dwayne Johnson abyss of tentpole filmmaking, Jaume Collet-Serra is getting back to what he knows best: thrillingly calibrated B-movies. Next spring will see the theatrical release of his Danielle Deadwyler-led horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, but first he’s teamed with Netflix for Carry-On.

Returning to the aviation-centered thriller after Non-Stop, his latest film follows a young TSA agent as he fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Written by T.J. Fixman (the Ratchet & Clank video games) and Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049), Carry-On stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman.

Ahead of a December 13 release on Netflix, see the trailer below.