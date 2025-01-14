After making waves this holiday season with the wildly thrilling Carry-On, marking one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Jaume Collet-Serra is back with two features in 2025. Before his Cliffhanger reboot later this year, he’s returning to his first full-blown horror feature since his 2009 breakout Orphan. The Woman in the Yard, which reteams him with Danielle Deadwyler, is arriving on March 28 in theaters and now the first trailer has arrived from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

Here’s the synopsis: “A lone, spectral woman shrouded entirely in black appears on a family’s front lawn without explanation and warns them “today’s the day.” Where did she come from? What does she want? When will she leave? Only The Woman in the Yard knows. Deadwyler stars as Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (Russell Hornsby). Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson) and 6-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha), alone in her rural farmhouse. Then one day the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.”

See the first trailer below.