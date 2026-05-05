After crafting one of the highlights of 2026 with the thrilling, hilarious Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, Matt Johnson is back with his next feature. The Canadian director proved his chops in finding a unique way into a true story with BlackBerry, and now his next subject is the early life of the late, great chef Anthony Bourdain starring Dominic Sessa as Bourdain, with a cast including Emilia Jones, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rich Sommer, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, and Antonio Banderas. A24 has dropped the first trailer ahead of an August release.

“Those two chapters of Kitchen Confidential read like ‘Genesis’ to me,” Matt Johnson told EW. “So little happens, but the margins are packed. It meant the cast and I could investigate this man’s origin together, knowing only where he would end up 20 years later.” He added. “I had lunch with Dominic in New York with my producer, and within an hour we were writing what would become the screenplay of the movie together.”

See the trailer below and read our recent interview with Johnson here.