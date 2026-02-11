Spoiler culture may be one of the lowest forms of film conversation, but there are times when it simply must be invoked. This is to say that Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie presents a conundrum: the best way to experience it is to go in knowing next to nothing beyond the general premise—not even so much as the trailers or synopsis reveal. Matt Johnson and Jay McCarroll’s cult-favorite web and TV series transfers beautifully to the big screen. What’s more, it’s equal-measure funny and thrilling, working as well for hardcore fans as it does those who have never heard of these guys.

The concept is quite simple: Johnson and McCarroll play versions of themselves with the single-minded goal of playing Toronto’s Rivoli theatre, despite the fact that they have no songs, no act, and no actual idea of how to go about it beyond dreaming up harebrained schemes. One of those—taken from the 2008 web series—is shown before the credits, in which the two staple flyers around the venue, not realizing until afterward that they’ve simply put the words “Nirvana the Band” on them with no other information. It’s the kind of thing that lends itself well to sketches and sitcom shenanigans; if you’re of a certain age, you’ve definitely seen and identified with “Wii Shop Wednesday.”

And so begins a back-and-forth between “Are they really going to do that?” and “No, seriously, how the fuck did they do that?” Johnson and McCarroll’s interactions with real people would be enough to give Sacha Baron Cohen fits worthy of Salieri, but what elevates it beyond typical mockumentary tomfoolery is their sense of scope and ambition. Logically, you know the answer is probably some combination of digital technology, editing, and clever set-dressing, but to see Johnson and McCarroll at the top of the CN Tower sans safety harnesses sends the mind spinning.

Lest you think Nirvanna skates by on pure audacity, rest assured: it’s genuinely funny as a source of jokes. Much of it will probably stand out more to staunch fans or Canadians, but enough of those moments are mixed with more “regular” jokes—like Johnson groaning “I think I broke my ass” after an RV accident, or a bit surrounding a movie so perfect I dare not say more. An excellent running gag involves black-and-white flashbacks to something said only moments ago, except more blunt and a tad meaner, showcasing the ways Johnson and McCarroll play with pop culture and typical plot tropes. The two have the kind of chemistry and presence that could only come from inhabiting these roles for so long and from a years-deep friendship (McCarroll has scored every film Johnson has directed).

As much as the film plays with tropes and subversion, there are times when it succumbs to them instead, most notably towards the middle, when Matt and Jay get separated after the latter decides to try going solo. While it does eventually lead to an outrageously funny gag—and it’s not dull by any means—there’s some sense that the two are spinning their wheels a bit, playing it straight rather than blowing it up. One mustn’t see the show to feel like you’re tapping your feet while waiting for Nirvanna to get back to the “good stuff.” Fortunately, it’s just a speed bump rather than a derailment, leading to a climax that blurs the line between real and fake as much as any moment in cinema history, and in a way that actually feels dangerous. It’s truly a wonder that there were no reports of on-set accidents or arrests.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is the ultimate “one for me,” the kind of thing produced once creators have a seemingly blank check and the fear they’ll never get to do this again, let alone at this audacious scale. It functions just as much as a standalone movie as it does a conclusion for a beloved project. If Johnson and McCarroll never reach these comedic heights again, just be glad they managed to get the Canadian government to fund and release this.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie opens in theaters on Friday, February 13.