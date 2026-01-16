Before his Dominic Sessa-led Anthony Bourdain biopic Tony arrives later this year, Matt Johnson has another film opening in theaters. Expanding on his web series and TV series, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie premiered on the festival circuit last year to much acclaim and now the time-travel mockumentary adventure will get a release on February 13. Ahead of the debut, NEON has now released the first trailer.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008.”

Devan Suber said in our 2026 preview, “The funniest, most unpredictable, “no, seriously, how the fuck did they do that???” movie of the year is about two guys, an RV, and a dream to play the Rivoli. Matt Johnson and Jay McCarroll’s big screen take on their cult-classic web (and later cable) series is perfectly legible for newbies, throwing off enough gags across the spectrum that something will land, be it a particular movie seen in a theater to a stray comment from a passerby. As much a triumph of low-budget/mockumentary filmmaking as it is one of sheer audacity, it simply must be seen to be believed.”

See the trailer below.