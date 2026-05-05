We’re now just over two months away from Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, which has been marketed more heavily in the year leading up to release than most other films could ever dream of. Nolan has now stopped by one of Stephen Colbert’s final shows for an extended chat and to reveal the new trailer, which has made its way online.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.”

“Emma [Thomas] said it best when we first announced the project: it’s foundational. There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories,” Nolan told Empire. “As a filmmaker, you’re looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven’t been done before. And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.”

See the trailer below, along with Nolan’s visit to Colbert.