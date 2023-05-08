The first few months of the summer movie season feel like a warm-up for a trio of July blockbusters to hopefully deliver the goods. Just a week after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives, we’ll be getting Barbie and Oppenheimer, the latter of which has just debuted a new three-minute trailer. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh, Christopher Nolan’s epic follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who created the first atomic bomb.

“There’s an awful lot to talk about when we can talk freely,” Murphy told AP. “I’m really proud of the movie and I’m really proud of what Chris has achieved. This was, for sure, a special one, certainly because of the history with me and Chris. We were not walking around the set high fiving, but it did feel special. It’s an event every time he releases a film, and rightly so. Whether I’m in them or not, I always go to see his movies.”

See the trailer below.

Oppenheimer opens on July 21, 2023.