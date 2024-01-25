Before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two takes over IMAX screens––and well-timed with the awards run for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer––Warner Bros. is re-releasing Tenet in 70mm and IMAX screens for one week only. Considering WB initially unveiled the film in 2020 during the throes of the pandemic, we imagine many didn’t get a chance to see it in this format, though it still made over $360 million worldwide. Now set for a Feb. 23 week-long release, they’ve now released a new trailer and poster to celebrate.

Hanna Flint said in her review, “No line in recent cinematic history has felt more fourth-wall-breaking than the one uttered by Clémence Poésy’s character in the first act of Tenet. “Don’t try to understand it,” her scientist character tells John David Washington’s Protagonist as he comes to grips with a new type of radioactive weapon. “Feel it.” It’s certainly the best advice to offer cinema-goers before watching Christopher Nolan’s latest, an espionage thriller of blockbuster proportions. But with two-and-a-half hours of physics-heavy exposition doled-out between sprawling, globe-spanning action sequences, Poésy’s advice is not always that easy to follow.”

