The Criterion Channel’s August lineup pays tribute to auteurs of all kinds: directors, actors, and photographers, fictional or otherwise. In a notable act of preservation and advocacy, they’ll stream 20 titles by the Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, here introduced by the great Richard Peña. More known (but fun all the same) is a five-title Paul Thomas Anderson series including the exclusive stream of Licorice Pizza, as well as a Philip Seymour Hoffman series that overlaps with Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love (a Criterion Edition this month), and The Master, plus 25th Hour, Love Liza, and his own directing effort Jack Goes Boating. Preston Sturges gets five movies (The Great McGinty, Christmas in July, The Lady Eve, The Palm Beach Story, and Hail the Conquering Hero), with Sullivan’s Travels arriving in October.

Theme-wise, a photographer series includes Rear Window, Peeping Tom, Blow-up, Close-Up, and Clouzot’s La prisonnière; “Vacation Noir” features The Lady from Shanghai, Brighton Rock, Kansas City Confidential, Purple Noon, and La piscine. Alongside the aforementioned PTA and Antonioni pictures, August’s Criterion Editions includes the recently restored Victims of Sin. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts and restorations of Patrick Tam’s My Heart Is That Eternal Rose and Raoul Peck’s Lumumba: Death of a Prophet make streaming debuts. Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh’s underrated Haywire is a welcome surprise.

See the full list of films below:

25th Hour, Spike Lee, 2002

Adieu Bonaparte, Youssef Chahine, 1985

Alexandria . . . Why?, Youssef Chahine, 1979

Alexandria: Again and Forever, Youssef Chahine, 1989

Alphabet City, Amos Poe, 1984

An Egyptian Story, Youssef Chahine, 1982

Baba Yaga, Corrado Farina, 1973

The Blazing Sun, Youssef Chahine, 1954

Blow-Up, Michelangelo Antonioni, 1966

Brighton Rock, John Boulting, 1948

Caballerango, Juan Pablo González, 2018

Cairo Station, Youssef Chahine, 1958

Capote, Bennett Miller, 2005

Christmas in July, Preston Sturges, 1940

D.O.A.: A Right of Passage, Lech Kowalski, 1980

Dangerous Crossing, Joseph M. Newman, 1953

Dark Waters, Youssef Chahine, 1956

Dawn of a New Day, Youssef Chahine, 1965

Delirious, Tom DiCillo, 2006

Desert Fury, Lewis Allen, 1947

Destiny, Youssef Chahine, 1997

The Devil of the Desert, Youssef Chahine, 1954

The Emigrant, Youssef Chahine, 1994

La espera, Juan Pablo González, 2016

Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978

Farewell My Love, Youssef Chahine, 1956

Father Amin, Youssef Chahine, 1950

Female on the Beach, Joseph Pevney, 1955*

The Great McGinty, Preston Sturges, 1940

Hail the Conquering Hero, Preston Sturges, 1944

Haywire, Steven Soderbergh, 2011*

His Kind of Woman, John Farrow, 1951

Inferno, Roy Ward Baker, 1953

Jack Goes Boating, Philip Seymour Hoffman, 2010*

Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten, Julien Temple, 2007

Kansas City Confidential, Phil Karlson, 1952

The Lady Eve, Preston Sturges, 1941

The Lady from Shanghai, Orson Welles, 1947

Lady of the Train, Youssef Chahine, 1952

The Land, Youssef Chahine, 1969

The Last of Sheila, Herbert Ross, 1973

Leave Her to Heaven, John M. Stahl, 1945

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2021

Love Liza, Todd Louiso, 2002*

Lumumba: Death of a Prophet, Raoul Peck, 1991

Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson, 1999

My Heart Is That Eternal Rose, Patrick Tam, 1989

My One and Only Love, Youssef Chahine, 1957

Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953

Las nubes, Juan Pablo González, 2017

One Hour Photo, Mark Romanek, 2002

The Other, Youssef Chahine, 1999

The Palm Beach Story, Preston Sturges, 1942

Pecker, John Waters, 1998

Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2023

La prisonnière, Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1968

The Public Eye, Howard Franklin, 1992*

Punch-Drunk Love, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002

Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock, 1954

Return of the Prodigal Son, Youssef Chahine, 1976

Saladin the Victorious, Youssef Chahine, 1963

The Savages, Tamara Jenkins, 2007

The Sixth Day, Youssef Chahine, 1986

Smoke, Wayne Wang, 1995*

The Solitude of Memory, Juan Pablo González, 2014

The Story of O, Just Jaeckin, 1975

Synecdoche, New York, Charlie Kaufman, 2008*

There Will Be Blood, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007*

Victims of Sin, Emilio Fernández, 1951

*Available in the U.S. only