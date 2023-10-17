While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie arrives on disc today, the wait is a bit longer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have now unveiled a November 21 release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital for the nearly billion-dollar-grossing biopic, along with over three hours of special features.
Here’s the technical blurb for the presentation as well, which includes multiple aspect ratios: 4K Ultra HD features “vibrant visuals, four-times-sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and multi-channel audio that delivers an enveloping sound. Plus, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are uniquely designed to include mixed 2.20 and 1.78 aspect ratios that enables viewers to experience the shift in aspect ratio as viewed in select theatrical locations, for the ultimate in-home viewing.”
See the full list of special features below along with the cover.
- THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER*
- NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project’s ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.
- THE LUMINARIES – OPPENHEIMER’s all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.
- THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualize Oppenheimer’s ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.
- THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity.
- WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER’s immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.
- CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.
- WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.
- TRAILERS
- INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER – FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER’s dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.
- MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.
- TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB – Explore how one man’s relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.