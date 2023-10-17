While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie arrives on disc today, the wait is a bit longer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have now unveiled a November 21 release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital for the nearly billion-dollar-grossing biopic, along with over three hours of special features.

Here’s the technical blurb for the presentation as well, which includes multiple aspect ratios: 4K Ultra HD features “vibrant visuals, four-times-sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and multi-channel audio that delivers an enveloping sound. Plus, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are uniquely designed to include mixed 2.20 and 1.78 aspect ratios that enables viewers to experience the shift in aspect ratio as viewed in select theatrical locations, for the ultimate in-home viewing.”

See the full list of special features below along with the cover.