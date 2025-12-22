Coming in at number 23 on our list of the 100 most-anticipated films of 2025, Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey looks like quite the blank check project in a career of blank checks. Now, after some theatrical-only teases, Universal Pictures has now unveiled the first trailer they’ve released online.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.”

“Emma [Thomas] said it best when we first announced the project: it’s foundational. There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories,” Nolan told Empire. “As a filmmaker, you’re looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven’t been done before. And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.”

See the trailer below.