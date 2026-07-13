After a stretch almost exclusively being the world’s greatest action star, Tom Cruise is returning to more dramatic territory this fall. Leading Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next film Digger, Cruise has undergone quite the transformation to play oil tycoon Digger Rockwell.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Shot by Emmanuel Lubezki, the first full trailer has now arrived ahead of an October 2 release.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “The most powerful man in the world races to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.” Iñárritu revealed at CinemaCon that he had been planning the film for around a decade and speaking to Cruise about it for around seven years before production began.

Watch the Andersson-esque trailer below.