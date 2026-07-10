While Michael Mann will be getting behind the camera this November for Heat 2––which brings together the epic ensemble of Christian Bale as Vincent Hanna and Leonardo DiCaprio as Chris Shiherlis, with Adam Driver in talks for Wardell and Stephen Graham for Neil McCauley––one will have the chance to experience one of his earlier crime dramas in theaters. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Manhunter: The Final Cut will be opening on July 24 in a new 4K restoration.

“40 years ago – though armed with Thomas Harris’ excellent novel, “Red Dragon” – its subject matter, the profiling of serial killers, as well as being shocking and raw, was unknown. When adapting, I wanted to make its storytelling deliver audiences into a certain state of threat and emotional engagement. Integral to that was the visualization and use of music with lyrics sometimes working like a libretto. We have carefully remastered the film to try to evoke that mood and intensity, heightened with audio sourced from the original 5.1 35mm analog masters. This latest iteration is that version of the film with which I’m most satisfied,” said director Michael Mann.

Here’s the synopsis: “A retired criminal profiler (William Petersen) reluctantly returns to the FBI to help track down a serial killer of families and is forced to consult an expert—the imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (Brian Cox in a subtly chilling performance). The third feature written and directed by Michael Mann is a gripping adaptation of the first of Thomas Harris’s four novels featuring the iconic murderer, and benefits from the filmmaker’s typically striking visuals as well as a top-notch supporting cast, including Tom Noonan as the hunted killer, and three-time Oscar nominee Joan Allen (The Contender, 2000) as his blind love interest.”

Under the guidance of Mann, this 4K scan of the original 35mm negative––with a few shots from an interpositive––was conformed and digitally restored at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna. Both the theatrical version and the UHD HDR & SDR video color gradings were performed by Stefan Sonnenfeld at Company 3 in Los Angeles with the director. Sound restoration was done at Audio Mechanics from an original 35mm magnetic 6-track printmaster to release a new 5.1 mix by Luke Schwartzweller at Fox. Technical coordination and deliveries were managed by L’Immagine Ritrovata. This project was supervised by Becca Mann and STUDIOCANAL team, Jean-Pierre Boiget and Delphine Roussel.

Mann added, “If the picture was left the way it was, it would be interesting, but you’d feel some distance …you’d be observing it somewhat. I’m more interested in its original intent impacting you the same way it may have in 1986…that is, to bring you into it again in the original way.”

See the new trailer below.