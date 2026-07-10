Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here.

Amores perros (Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

Ahead of his Tom Cruise-led Digger arriving this fall, a 25th anniversary 4K restoration of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s debut feature Amores perros is now streaming on MUBI. Led by Gael García Bernal and shot by Rodrigo Prieto, the triptych film, which follows three lives from disparate parts of Mexico City that converge in a fatal car crash, is still the director’s most accomplished.

Where to Stream: MUBI

Amrum (Fatih Akin)

There’s a reason behind the odd credit at the start of Amrum: “A Hark Bohm film by Fatih Akin.” While the two collaborated before on the latter’s In the Fade, this project had a different beginning. Bohm wrote the script to direct himself before realizing he wouldn’t have the strength to do so. Raised on the island of Amrum (and a teen during the film’s 1945 setting), it was surely a very personal project that Akin initially refused to take over. – Jared M. (full review)

Where to Stream: Kino Film Collection

Camp (Avalon Fast)

The opening credits reveal tragedy as a teenage Emily (Zola Grimmer) drives down a darkened country road only to hit and kill a young girl who ran into traffic chasing a soccer ball. It’s a reality she’s had to come to grips with over the years since, and, in a show of honesty, is the story she tells a bunch of strangers at a college party during a game of Truth or Dare: “What’s your biggest regret?” The clarity and confidence in relaying this fact proves she’s come out the other end. – Jared M. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

City Wide Fever (Josh Heaps)

Whatever the last great horror movie was, I doubt it was so strange or compelling as City Wide Fever. Shot on video, seemingly whenever the talent had free time from whatever else they were doing, this is a film rejects the eye-deadening digital that defines so many genre movies that go for prestige only to end up at TUBI. It’s also funny, with a sense of humor that is pranksterish, even juvenile without dipping into an edgelord attitude to which it could’ve so easily resorted. – Nick N. (listen to his full interview with Josh Heaps)

Where to Stream: Fandor

Faces of Death (Daniel Goldhaber)

Director Daniel Goldhaber and co-writer Isa Mazzei are intimately familiar with the darker side of the Internet. Their 2018 debut, Cam, remains among the quintessential horror films of the Internet age, and with their reboot / remake / reimagining of Faces of Death, they bring the past into startling view of the present. It’s a film that recognizes there’s a little bit of a sicko in all of us, and there may be nothing we can do about it. – Devan S. (full review)

Where to Stream: Shudder

The Furious (Kenji Tanigaki)

The Furious is the kind of totemic action picture that comes around only once or twice a generation. Its skeleton is a standard father-of-a-daughter revenge narrative. Its head, heart, and muscles are something else entirely, the action rendered with an acute sense of speed and ferocity. Director Kenji Tanigaki subverts rote beats and constantly invents new ways to celebrate bodies in bruising, bloody motion. The film’s climactic melee is such masterfully controlled chaos that the only alternative to hooting and hollering is stunned, wide-eyed amazement. – Conor O.

Where to Stream: VOD

Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)

Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel operates in an emotional register that’s easy to ridicule. The premise itself is ripe for mocking: what if the death of Shakespeare’s son Hamnet was the direct inspiration for his play Hamlet? Yet there is so much quiet tenderness here, so much patient filmmaking. For me, the honesty behind any artifice worked like the most beautiful of magic tricks. Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes, while Paul Mescal plays her husband, William Shakespeare. These two young stars cannot be denied, and Zhao allows them to blossom within her frames. Some movies are about the right thing at the right time in a viewer’s life. Hamnet is that for me. Watching earnestly helped me. And for that I am grateful. — Dan M.

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Mountain (Rachel House)

It’s no surprise Rachel House gives the first credit at the end of her feature debut to Te Kāhui Tupua, the mountain at the center of The Mountain. Co-written by Tom Furniss (from his original story), the film follows a young girl (Elizabeth Atkinson’s Sam) who decides to climb their peak in order to request that they use their power to save her life. She’s recently discovered her cancer returned and hopes tapping into the ancestry of the father she never met might help, and thus Sam escapes the hospital in pursuit of Taranaki Maunga, emboldened to find her identity and conquer her illness in one fell swoop with the assistance of two new friends met along the way. – Jared M. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Reeling (Yana Alliata)

Executive produced by Werner Herzog, Yana Alliata’s SXSW selection Reeling picks up the pieces of a life in shambles following a harrowing accident. By keeping the mystery of the trauma at the center for much of the runtime, this feature becomes a psychological character study exploring the ways Ryan (Ryan Wuestewald) is affected by triggers big and small while attending a family gathering in Hawaii. While the film operates most effectively through the visual language that Alliata develops, especially when it comes to the natural environment of the locale, it’s a commendable powder keg of a debut.

Where to Stream: VOD

Also New to Streaming

Hulu

Redux Redux

MUBI

Terminal Island

Group Marriage

The Working Girls

The Non-Actor

Prime Video

Normal

VOD

Girls Like Girls

Maintenance Artist