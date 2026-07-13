Opening this month in a brand-new 4K restoration, Ngozi Onwurah’s Welcome II the Terrordome was the first theatrically distributed British feature directed by a Black woman. Now set for a July 31 release beginning at NYC’s BAM, Janus Films has unveiled the new trailer and poster for the 1995 feature ahead of the release and subsequent national rollout.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ngozi Onwurah’s radically ahead-of-its-time Afrofuturist vision WELCOME II THE TERRORDOME made history as the first theatrically distributed British feature directed by a Black woman. Nevertheless, it was largely dismissed upon its release by critics unable to see the urgency in its evocation of a gritty dystopia in which Black people have been relegated to living in a slum called the Terrordome, where simmering racial tension threatens to boil over in the wake of a young boy’s death. Over thirty years later, Onwurah’s fusion of political commentary and genre spectacle looks positively prescient, and her ability to build an entire cosmology that connects the history of slavery to present-day police brutality is nothing less than visionary.”

See the trailer and poster below.