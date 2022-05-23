The last action franchise––or perhaps Hollywood franchise, in general––worth giving a damn about is finally returning next summer. After a few pandemic-related delays (an issue its star Tom Cruise is quite familiar with when it comes to this week’s Top Gun: Maverick), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will open next July and now the first trailer has landed.

The follow-up to 2018’s Fallout features the return of writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, alongside Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt as well as franchise newcomers, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.

Watch the trailer below.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 14, 2023 followed by its sequel on June 28, 2024.