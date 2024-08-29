Whatever pedigree ought to be established as the sole film directed by Marlon Brando, One-Eyed Jacks spent so much time in obscure status and degraded states that no less than Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg had to revive it. Ahead of our presenting a rare IB Technicolor print at Nitehawk on Wednesday, September 4––Mr. Scorsese and Mr. Spielberg: a free ticket is yours––it’s worth highlighting the former’s introduction from the 2016 New York Film Festival.

Detailing its significance as the final American feature shot on VistaVision, strange histories with Peckinpah and Kubrick, and the circumstances by which he and Spielberg found themselves working to rescue One-Eyed Jacks––using IB prints for reference––Scorsese’s admiration and awe resonate throughout. “This is visually stunning, what he did. […] It has a mythology to it, in a way, that cries back, very much, to the end of the westerns.” One’s hard-pressed to watch this and not immediately hope they can see the film. Maybe it’s just that enthusiasm talking, but I suspect next week will be a very special time.

