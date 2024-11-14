While Martin Scorsese has pushed back plans for most of his upcoming projects, he’s still lending his hands to others. He’s produced Beatles ’64, helmed by long-time collaborator director David Tedeschi, and capturing the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. Featuring never-before-seen footage, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of Disney+ release on November 29.

Here’s the synopsis: “On February 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country. Their thrilling debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most watched television event of its time. Beatles ’64 presents the spectacle, but also tells a more intimate behind the scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.”

The film includes rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand. The live performances from The Beatles’ first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances were demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin. Spotlighting this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today, the music and footage are augmented by newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo, as well as fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.

See the trailer below.

Of much less interest in the Scorsese realm, he’s narrated and hosted a new Fox series about historical saints, premiering this Sunday. See the trailer below.