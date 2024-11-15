With it now being three years since Killers of the Flower Moon wrapped and one year since its release, Martin Scorsese has been away from a proper film set for some time. As the director prepares for his 82nd birthday this weekend, he has once again confirmed plans for his next features.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Scorsese revealed that his Shūsaku Endō adaptation The Life of Jesus is now just “an option” as he’s “still working on it.” However, he added there’s a “very strong possibility of me doing a film version of Marilynne Robinson’s Home, but that’s a scheduling issue.” With a script by Todd Field, here’s the synopsis of the companion novel to Robinson’s Pulitzer-winner Gilead:

The Reverend Boughton’s hell-raising son, Jack, has come home after twenty years away. Artful and devious in his youth, now an alcoholic carrying two decades worth of secrets, he is perpetually at odds with his traditionalist father, though he remains his most beloved child. As Jack tries to make peace with his father, he begins to forge an intense bond with his sister Glory, herself returning home with a broken heart and turbulent past.

Scorsese also added, “There’s also a possibility of me going back and dealing with the stories from my mother and father from the past and how they grew up. Stories about immigrants which tied into my trip to Sicily. Right now, there’s been a long period after Killers of the Flower Moon. Even though I don’t like getting up early, I’d like to shoot a movie right now. Time is going. I’ll be 82. Gotta go.”

Lastly, Scorsese also continued to champion up-and-coming filmmaking, praising one of the year’s greatest films, Jane Schoenbrun’s staggering second feature I Saw the TV Glow. “There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called I Saw the TV Glow,” he said. “It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way. I didn’t know who made it. It’s this Jane Schoenbrun.” If you have yet to see it, take Scorsese’s recommendation and catch I Saw the TV Glow on Max.