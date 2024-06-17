On the heels of last year’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese has now added yet another project to his upcoming slate, one which will begin production first. Along with his Life of Jesus film, a Marilynne Robinson adaptation, a Frank Sinatra biopic, and an adaptation of David Grann’s The Wager, Scorsese will embark on a documentary about ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

Variety reports the project will return Scorsese to his ancestral roots of Polizzi Generosa in Sicily, where his grandparents were born. Based on the studies of archaeologist Lisa Briggs, it will explore her research using “scientific tools including DNA analysis on artifacts recovered from ancient shipwreck sites, to reconstruct stories of ships, sailors, cargoes, and maritime trade in the ancient world.”

The Italian outlet Ansa confirmed the news and that preparation has already been underway for over a year. They include a quote from Sicily’s councilor for cultural heritage, Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, noting: “We welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm, making available all the sites, archaeological parks and museums pertaining to the department, considering the relevance of the project and the huge image return for the Sicily and its cultural heritage.”

Set for production this summer, it will be shot above and under water near Sicily, including the site of “Marausa 2,” a wreck of a large sunken ship dating to the third century A.D. Perhaps this filming also doubles as some sea-set preparation for his adaptation of The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, which tells the true story a British vessel that was wrecked off the coast of Patagonia.

In terms of the immediate future, Scorsese’s next project will be seen starting July 12, the opening of the stellar Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, in which the director narrates, presents, and executive produces.

