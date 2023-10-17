We’re now just a few days away from the widest release of Martin Scorsese’s career as Killers of the Flower Moon is set to open in around 3,500 theaters in the United States from Paramount and Apple. (Netflix, hope you are taking notes.) With the SAG strike underway, the legendary director himself has led the promotional campaign, which means the publishing of several stellar interviews digging deeper into the process.

One of the most interesting bits to arrive about the production of his David Grann adaptation is that Scorsese drew inspiration from Ari Aster when it comes to the project. “I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster’s Midsommar or Beau Is Afraid,” he told The Irish Times. “The pacing of those films goes back to the B films of Val Lewton, Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People or I Walked With a Zombie.” While Scorsese’s admiration for Aster is well-documented, it’s once again impressive the sheer breadth of cinematic knowledge the director draws from for his influences.

Next up: it’s been a bit unclear what, precisely, the 80-year-old director will helm for his next project, but it now seems confirmed it will be another reteam with David Grann, Apple, and Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wager, according to his new interview with The Times. First announced last summer, the true tale of high-seas mutiny makes for an epic read, chock full of fascinating historical details in the way only Grann can deliver, and we can’t wait to see how Scorsese adapts the rather ambitious story.

He also confirmed he’s still developing the