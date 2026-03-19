Nearly three years after the Cannes premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese has now embarked on shooting his next feature. Production began last month in the Czech Republic for Scorsese’s Patrick Marber-scripted adaptation of Peter Cameron’s haunting novel What Happens at Night, with a cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris.

Marking a reunion with Apple Original Films, which will finance and produce the Gothic psychological horror with Studiocanal, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and editor Thelma Schoonmaker also reteam with the director. With production now underway, the snowy first image featuring DiCaprio (marking his seventh feature film collaboration with Scorsese) and Lawrence has now arrived. While it’s not clear when production will wrap in Prague, knowing Scorsese’s usually extensive post-production process, I wouldn’t expect this one until 2027.

Here’s the synopsis of the novel: “An unnamed American couple travels to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby. It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child. On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself.”

See the first look below.