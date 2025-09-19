While the 82-year-old Martin Scorsese recently revealed he hasn’t settled on his next project yet––be it a Dwayne Johnson-led crime thriller, Home, The Devil in the White City, A Life of Jesus, a documentary about shipwrecks, or The Wager––we now have another one to add to the development pile. After circling a shelved Frank Sinatra movie with the director, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are now looking to team with him on a new adaptation.

Deadline reports they are all attached to a Patrick Marber-scripted adaptation of Peter Cameron’s haunting novel What Happens at Night. Marking a reunion with Apple Original Films, who will finance and produce with Studiocanal. While there’s no timetable for production yet, here’s hoping the recent movement suggests Scorsese gets back to set some five years after Killers of the Flower Moon wrapped.

Here’s the synopsis of the novel: “An unnamed American couple travels to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby. It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child. On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself.”

See the cover below and order it here.