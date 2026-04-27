While, upon release, it was no wonder many thought 2022’s Jackass Forever would be the gang’s final outing as bodies put through the wringer to that extent have their breaking point. However, Johnny Knoxville and crew are returning with their fifth and final feature this summer, which has only just wrapped filming. It looks like everyone has thankfully survived this outing, but we look forward to seeing what hijinks await in one of the last shining examples of masculine camaraderie that America has to offer. Ahead of a June 26 release, the first trailer has now arrived for jackass: best and last.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for one final fling at the big screen. Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, jackass: best and last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you’ve come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years. So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you’ll ever laugh this hard in a theatre.”

See the trailer below.