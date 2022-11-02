The New York Times just published a Jennifer Lawrence profile anchored in the actress’ stated desire to no longer play in a studio-sized, franchise-shaped mold, which is of course what actors say when promoting smaller, more independent fare. (The fare in this case being Causeway—a work we found underwhelming as dramatic material but a reminder of how gifted she actually is.) Though in the put-up-or-shut-up divide this is a pretty good case of putting up: there’s quick notice she and Lynne Ramsay are planning to collaborate on an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s Die, My Love.

If there’s temptation to note Ramsay’s hardly moved the needle since You Were Never Really Here, regularly attaching herself to projects that never materialize—the last few years alone have brought word of a Margaret Atwood adaptation, a Stephen King adaptation, and a Rooney Mara / Joaquin Phoenix project—a star presence via Lawrence (again: supposedly seeking better career options) is, needless to say, how directors like her get moving in the first place. With Times journalist Kyle Buchanan following up (via Twitter) to note Martin Scorsese will produce the feature, our fingers are crossed in cautious optimism.

While Lawrence compared Harwicz’s novel to Sylvia Plath, certain strides have been made elsewhere to evoke Lynch, Cassavetes, and John Ford. Judge for yourself in the publisher’s synopsis: