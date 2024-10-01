Since last year it’s been known Clint Eastwood was at work on Juror #2, which initially came to light as a swan song––”one last project in order to be able to ride off into the sunset with [Eastwood’s] head held high,” per some trade-blabbing source. Thus shrouding the project in more than the usual interest that greets anything by American cinema’s oldest ironclad icon, however workmanlike its purported plot––in which Nicholas Hoult plays a juror who “slowly realizes he killed the victim in a reckless driving accident [and] tries to save the defendant without incriminating himself”––may have sounded. (Pedigree’s enough to land high on our list of most-anticipated 2024 titles, still.) Exactly one month before its debut (and Clint’s close?), Warner Bros. have released a first trailer. Between this and Megalopolis in theaters, a veritable feast of the late film.

Said trailer’s debuted exclusively at People, who have some characteristically terse quotes from Eastwood, who calls it “a film I would want to see, that I think a lot of people would enjoy. It looks at the gray areas between the black and white of everyday circumstances and makes you decide for yourself.” First impressions of Yves Bélanger’s DP work are handsome, and its juicy premise seems nicely supplemented by a strong supporting team: Kiefer Sutherland, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, and J.K. Simmons. Frankly: what’s not to like? One just hopes a film made expressly for adults gets more than the limited release Warner Bros. have laid out.

Watch below: