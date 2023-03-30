If true, what an occasion: word has emerged Clint Eastwood hopes to direct a new feature that is being “internally billed” as an intended final film––something I fully did not anticipate, being as the man is two months from 93, visibly frail, and (frankly) sounds like a fan that’s had a couple key pieces broken, wonderful director and screen presence though he remains.

Discussing Film have picked up news of the project, currently (or supposedly) titled Juror #2 and concerning “a juror on a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death and must grapple with the dilemma of whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.” My suspicions, admittedly, are raised by the claim Eastwood––who through 50 years and 40 films has not once taken a screenwriting credit––would direct and script the feature. Miscommunication, bullshit, or awaited surprise? I simply cannot say.

Whether or not he appears on camera, Juror #2 won’t be a direct Eastwood vehicle––word has it he’s taken with “a young Hollywood star” who, while unnamed, “happens to be starring as the lead in a big film releasing within the next few months.” I could really look into this but: who has the time.

While we’re on the subject of swan songs, Quentin Tarantino has confirmed his final film will indeed be called The Movie Critic and reiterated rumors it’ll shoot this fall. Not with the subject we’re made to expect, however: speaking to Cannes President Thierry Frémaux (just in case you had any doubts about where it’ll premiere), he said it “is not devoted to a film critic” and “not a biopic of Pauline Kael.” Which doesn’t mean the film––confirmed to be set in 1977––doesn’t include her, but perhaps expectations (or outright fears) can be reoriented. [Le Figaro]

Per usual, Tarantino says other projects––”books, TV series, plays”––will follow, while on cinema he “will throw in the towel.” Personally? I’m excited for more podcasts.