Premiering with much fervor at Venice Film Festival, Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies follow-up Babygirl finds Nicole Kidman playing a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. With Kidman picking up Best Actress at the festival, A24 has now set the film for a Christmas release and the first trailer has arrived.

Savina Petkova said in her review, “Boosted by Locarno-awarded debut Instinct, Dutch actor-director Halina Reijn fit nicely in the A24 canon with her satirical thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies. Yet the latter elicited rather lukewarm critical responses and it almost seemed Reijn might have been a one-hit European wonder fallen prey to the American dream. Then came Babygirl. As one of the first competition titles to grace the Lido, it promises a lot: not only does its title roll off the tongue with a delightful ring, it leaves one feeling a bit giddy (and a little naughty) for having uttered it aloud. Let’s not forget this is a film about a tech CEO / star mom / perfect wife (played by none other than ice queen Nicole Kidman) submitting to a much-younger intern (Harris Dickinson) to the point of literally eating from his hand.”

See the trailer below.