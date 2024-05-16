Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. And sometimes if we’re lucky we talk to movie stars about their B-Sides!

Today we talk to the great Eric Bana about Eric Bana B-Sides on the occasion of the release of his new film, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, now available in theaters and on VOD.

Our B-Sides today include: Lucky You, Romulus, My Father, and The Secret Scripture. Bana discusses why Lucky You maybe didn’t connect with audiences in 2007, how Romulus, My Father is actually quite the A-Side in Australia, and the need to be malleable when working with somebody like director Jim Sheridan.

We also talk about Bana’s detective influences for the Aaron Falk character in The Dry films, why Munich was strangely received upon release, and why his performance in Roland Joffé’s The Forgiven (co-starring Forest Whitaker as Desmond Tutu) is one of his favorites in his career.

Special shout-out to good friend Mitchell Beaupre’s great interview with Bana earlier this year, which is referenced quite a bit here.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

