While Gregg Araki hasn’t made a feature film in nearly a decade, since 2014’s White Bird in a Blizzard, the director has kept busy on a number of high-profile TV series. Now, he’s revisiting one of his earlier cult classics with the second entry into his “Teen Apocalypse Trilogy,” 1995’s The Doom Generation. Restored in 4K as well as retimed and remastered in a new 5.1 mix, this new version also features scenes that were cut out of the theatrical release nearly thirty years ago. Following the restoration’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it’ll now get a theatrical release from Strand Releasing starting April 7 at IFC Center and the new trailer has landed.

Headed home after a wild night at a Los Angeles club, young lovers Jordan White (James Duval) and Amy Blue (Rose McGowan) pick up a dangerously handsome drifter named Xavier Red (Johnathon Schaech). Jordan doesn’t see a problem with offering Xavier a quick ride, but his acid-tongued girlfriend thinks he’s a creep. When Xavier inadvertently kills a convenience store clerk, they are forced to go on the run, traversing a bizarre and ultra-violent America. Somehow, every random thug, drive-thru operator, and neo-Nazi they encounter seem to recognize Amy as a past fling or alter ego, adding to the already explosive sexual tension brimming among the renegade trio.

See the trailer below.

The Doom Generation opens on April 7 at IFC Center and will expand.