With filmmakers from around the world descending on Manhattan as the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival kicks off, we’re thrilled to announce that The Film Stage will be sharing exclusive photos of directors, stars, and crew as they premiere their latest work.

As captured by photographer Daniel Dickerman, our gallery includes Lilly Wachowski, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Simon Pegg, Alison Brie, David Cross, Tom Sturridge, Tim Blake Nelson, Tony Kaye, and many more filmmakers, actors, and behind-the-scenes crew.

Check out photos below by scrolling through galleries (with more to come) as well as on our Instagram, and follow Daniel on Instagram and visit his site. Our complete festival coverage can be found here.

Lilly Wachowski (Bound: 30th Anniversary)

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, W. Kamau Bell, and Clifford Ross (Taxi Driver: 50th Anniversary)

Alison Brie, Tom Sturridge, and Alex Vlack (The Revisionist)

Ellie Sachs and David Cross (Lucy Schulman)

Tim Blake Nelson, Grace Caroline Currey, Michael Gallagher (The Leader)

Tony Kaye (Humpty Dumpty X)

Carlos Key, Kalijah Rowe, Rose Badiru, Michael C. Liu, Leann Gardner, Claire Levesque, and Jenna Shen (Kingston)

Betsey Brown, Tori Lancaster, Imani Jade Powers, Cheyenne Cage (Mother Future Self)

Gwenlyn Cumyn, Justine Nelson, Julian Richings, and more (Turn It Up!)

All photography by Daniel Dickerman. Explore more on Instagram and his site.