While it’s still up in the air if his Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice will ever see the light of day in the U.S. before this November’s election, Sebastian Stan’s other major 2024 film will be arriving this fall. Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and opened New Directors/New Films, will arrive in theaters on September 20. Ahead of A24’s release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Also starring Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson, Here’s the synopsis: “Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his review, “There are a lot of ways A Different Man could go and a lot of things it could be. Aaron Schimberg’s uniquely uncomfortable, uncomfortably unique feature sometimes plays as a reverse-Frankenstein medical horror, a tragic life-imitates-art satire, and a spiraling relationship drama. To its ambitious and distinct credit, it attempts packaging them all into ominous-sounding harmony, as if Charlie Kauffman’s surrealist Escher concoctions became a Twilight Zone episode modeled after David Lynch’s Elephant Man or Beauty and the Beast. It’s a dark, hilarious, and deeply unsettling portrait of a disfigured man that’s also an unflinching mirror of a looks-focused industry.”

Watch the trailer below.